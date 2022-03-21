Xend Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.73 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $196,276.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

