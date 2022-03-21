Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

XHR opened at $19.30 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

