Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $889,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 0.5% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.19. 19,276,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,260,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.