Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will post $492.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $488.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.60 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $279.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,062 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 26.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $156.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day moving average is $181.29.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

