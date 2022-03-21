Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) to announce $492.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.60 million and the lowest is $488.65 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $279.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

ALGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $156.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $132.03 and a 12-month high of $260.70.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $428,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $4,013,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 198,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

