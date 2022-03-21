Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Post $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Banco Santander-Chile reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

About Banco Santander-Chile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.