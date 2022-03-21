Zacks: Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,944 shares of company stock worth $2,108,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.