Zacks: Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $436.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $428.27 million. Angi reported sales of $387.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Angi has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Angi by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

