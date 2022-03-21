Zacks: Analysts Expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.72). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCEL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 62.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22. Atreca has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

