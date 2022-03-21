Zacks: Analysts Expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will post $30.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $30.25 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year sales of $110.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,071,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.09. 2,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,581. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

