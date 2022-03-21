Zacks: Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $291.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.58 million and the lowest is $283.17 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $265.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

