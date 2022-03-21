Zacks: Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 820%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $425,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $128,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after acquiring an additional 624,459 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after buying an additional 452,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $54.97 on Monday. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

