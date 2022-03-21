Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.69 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $182.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.92 and a 200-day moving average of $217.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 132,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

