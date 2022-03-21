Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Context Therapeutics.

CNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ThinkEquity began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CNTX remained flat at $$2.10 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 219,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,978. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.01. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

