Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to report sales of $139.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.35 million and the highest is $141.02 million. MediaAlpha posted sales of $173.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $663.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.42 million to $694.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $827.52 million, with estimates ranging from $751.45 million to $903.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediaAlpha.
MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.
Shares of MAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. 167,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,624. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $908.17 million, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 0.39.
About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
