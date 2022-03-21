Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to report sales of $139.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.35 million and the highest is $141.02 million. MediaAlpha posted sales of $173.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $663.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.42 million to $694.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $827.52 million, with estimates ranging from $751.45 million to $903.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 295.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. 167,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,624. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $908.17 million, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 0.39.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

