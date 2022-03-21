Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the highest is $5.47 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $18.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. 114,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

