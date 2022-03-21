Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.51). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 4.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 456,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 388,920 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 203,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.