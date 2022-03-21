Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROCK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.20. 107,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.09. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.