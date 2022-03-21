Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.49. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.77. 207,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 30,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in International Paper by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in International Paper by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.