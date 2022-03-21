Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNSGet Rating) will post sales of $2.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of MRNS opened at $10.00 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $367.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

