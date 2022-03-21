Zacks: Brokerages Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.34 Million

Equities analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $269.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the lowest is $268.20 million. PetIQ reported sales of $254.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $984.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $978.90 million to $991.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PETQ. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PetIQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PetIQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PetIQ by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 152,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.97 million, a PE ratio of -43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

