Zacks Investment Research Lowers Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $27.69 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 32.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Issuer Direct by 144.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 16.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

