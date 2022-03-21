Zacks Investment Research Lowers VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VEON. StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.87.

Shares of VEON opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $11,156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VEON by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in VEON by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in VEON by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

