Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) to Sell

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,151 shares of company stock worth $9,345,388.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 299,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 5,726.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

