Zacks Investment Research Upgrades aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of LIFE opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $140.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 82.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

