Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $9.17 on Thursday. DocGo has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

