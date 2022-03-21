Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.13.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. Primerica has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average is $151.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $51,437,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

