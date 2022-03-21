Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

ZM stock opened at $116.28 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average is $203.87.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.63.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,264 shares of company stock valued at $22,516,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.