$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.43. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

