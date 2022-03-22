$0.12 EPS Expected for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

TWKS stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at about $25,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

