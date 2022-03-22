-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.06). Purple Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 276.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRPL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 4,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,233. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 439,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,852,023 shares of company stock valued at $31,342,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

