-$0.30 EPS Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). Flux Power posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLUX shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,649. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $41.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 770,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at $2,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Flux Power by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 123,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

