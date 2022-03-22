-$0.35 EPS Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.46). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Latch.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Imperial Capital lowered Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

LTCH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. 1,588,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,687. Latch has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at $931,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at $817,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at $5,736,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at $38,967,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

