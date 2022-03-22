$0.40 EPS Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

