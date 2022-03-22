$0.47 EPS Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,149,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stericycle by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after buying an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,372,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Stericycle by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after acquiring an additional 589,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,278,000 after acquiring an additional 347,066 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -181.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

