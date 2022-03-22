-$0.64 EPS Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aravive by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aravive by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARAV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,223. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.60. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

