$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Ecolab posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $5.63 on Tuesday, hitting $176.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,035. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $210.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.