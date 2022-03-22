$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

