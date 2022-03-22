12,150 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $20,520,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after buying an additional 946,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after buying an additional 721,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,772,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,694,137. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

