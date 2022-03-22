13,650 Shares in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 93.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 90,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $154.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leap Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.