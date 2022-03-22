141,247 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,115,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,348,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

