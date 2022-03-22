14,412 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 3,392.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $8,510,000. Yale University increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 29.0% in the third quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 702,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,414,846. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

