1,503 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.87. 46,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,095. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.52 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

