1irstcoin (FST) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 160.5% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $2.39 million and $6,339.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,625,198 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

