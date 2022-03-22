$221.25 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) to post $221.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the lowest is $217.50 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $204.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $944.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $948.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.29 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,862,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

