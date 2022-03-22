23,078 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.2% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,521,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 148.1% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.22. 7,557,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,229,944. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.