$231.67 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will post $231.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the lowest is $231.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $182.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 324,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,534. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

