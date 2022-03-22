2,392 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $113.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $124.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.71%.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.