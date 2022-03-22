24,641 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Bought by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.6% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.30. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,999. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.15.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.