24,641 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Bought by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.6% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.30. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,999. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.15.

