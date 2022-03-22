28,359 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after buying an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $81.88. 291,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

